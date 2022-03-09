The Noon Number: Sweet Li’l Angels

15 - Number of times this season that the Caps have taken no more than one penalty in a game, including last night’s win in Calgary in which they were called for just a single minor. That’s second in the league only to Anaheim (17).

Of those 15 games, they’ve killed off the lone penalty 12 times (again, including last night) and have now gone 100% on the penalty kill in six-straight games, and eight of their last nine.

The Caps continue to be relatively disciplined overall, averaging 2.72 times shorthanded per game - ninth-fewest in the league - and have been whistled for 158 penalties this season, eighth-fewest.