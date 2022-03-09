Wednesday Caps Clips: Flame Throwers; Caps @ Oilers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Are the Caps playing differently in front of Vitek Vanecek than they do in front of Ilya Samsonov? [Rink]
- A look at what awaits the Caps during their week in Western Canada in the latest Snapshots. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin, Dowd, recap), Flames, NHL, AP, CP, WaPo, NBCSW, Calgary Sun, NoVa Caps, RMNB, FlamesNation, and Matchsticks & Gasoline.
- Ladies and gentlemen... #766. [NHL]
- The two greatest players to ever pull on a Washington Capitals jersey have now officially played 1000 games together. And counting. That’s our babes. [NBCSW, WHN]
- With their latest win, the Caps now have their first three-game winning streak since the end of November... is this the turning point in their season? [NBCSW]
- Previews of the second half of the Caps’ Alberta swing from Peerless, and feel free to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Copper and Blue for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- Prior to last night’s game, the Caps and Monumental issued this statement:
Statement from the Washington Capitals: pic.twitter.com/oXp4OMYMCd— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 8, 2022
- Peter Laviolette says he’s comfortable starting Vanecek in net. Has he chosen his #1 guy? [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 58th birthday to Phil Housley.
