Wednesday Caps Clips: Flame Throwers; Caps @ Oilers Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps extend their winning streak to 3 as Ovechkin and Sheary stay hot, Jagr has company on the all-time goals list and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The two greatest players to ever pull on a Washington Capitals jersey have now officially played 1000 games together. And counting. That’s our babes. [NBCSW, WHN]
  • With their latest win, the Caps now have their first three-game winning streak since the end of November... is this the turning point in their season? [NBCSW]
  • Previews of the second half of the Caps’ Alberta swing from Peerless, and feel free to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Copper and Blue for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
  • Prior to last night’s game, the Caps and Monumental issued this statement:
  • Peter Laviolette says he’s comfortable starting Vanecek in net. Has he chosen his #1 guy? [NBCSW]
  • Finally, happy 58th birthday to Phil Housley.

