Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Flames Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s red hot visit to Calgary from Vogs, NBCSW, and Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Matchsticks and Gasoline for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- 1000 games together. What a pair. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps’ power play has done a total 180 in recent weeks... but can they keep it up? [WaPo, S&S]
- Count former Cap and #3 on the all-time goal list, Jaromir Jagr, among those who are pretty sure Alex Ovechkin will overtake Gretzky for the goal-scoring record. [NHL]
- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has been asked to fill some very large shoes as he takes over for the injured Carl Hagelin. [WHN]
- News, notes, and an update from the coach after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video, NoVa Caps]
- If the Caps were to go after a goalie (and fwiw, we don’t think they should), here are a couple of potential targets. [THW]
- It’s unlikely that the Caps will make a big splash at the deadline - so maybe tuck that new red Giroux jersey away for now. [NBCSW]
- Breaking down which teams are likely playoff-bound. [PHT]
- Congrats to the first recipients of the Hath’s Hero of the Year award! [Caps]
- Finally, happy 61st birthday to Larry Murphy (woop!), happy 59th to Mike Lalor, happy 54th to Rob Zettler, and happy 46th to Chris Clark!
