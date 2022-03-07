The Noon Number: Come Out Tonight

2.04 - Conor Sheary’s points per 60 minutes at five on five, second on the team among players with at least 20 games played behind only Alex Ovechkin (2.68). Here’s more on Sheary’s stellar season from Caps Today:

Conor Sheary has points in each of his last three games (3g, 2a) and two straight multi-point efforts (2g, 2a). With his two-goal game on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, Sheary simultaneously reached the 100-goal and 200-point milestones (100g, 100). He became the seventh active undrafted forward in the NHL to reach the mark. Sheary is fifth on the Capitals this season with 28 points (14g, 14a) and ranks fourth on the team with 14 goals. He is in the midst of his second-most productive season of his career with 0.60 points per game (averaged 0.87 points per game in 2016-17).