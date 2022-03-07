Monday Caps Clips: Squid Pro Quo

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s win over the Seattle Kraken from Vogs, RMNB, and S+S.
- The Capitals announced yesterday that Joe Snively had wrist surgery “to address the scaphoid bone on his left wrist” and will be out four to six weeks. The team also announced that Carl Hagelin had surgery on his left eye and will be out indefinitely. [WaPo ($), WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S (and again), NBCSW]
- Vitek Vanecek continues to impress in net. [WHN]
- Conor Sheary has proven to be a very important piece of the Capitals’ lineup. [NoVa Caps]
- Flyers’ captain Claude Giroux appears to be available before the deadline; should the Caps make a move? [S+S]
- With Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie back on the ice, the power play has seen quite a turnaround. [NoVa Caps]
- Check out NBCSW’s latest NHL power rankings that feature each team’s deadline needs. [NBCSW]
- The PWHPA Dream Gap Tour stop in DC wrapped up yesterday with Team Sonnet absolutely dominating Team Scotiabank in the final game. [CBC]
- Finally, happy 59th birthday to Mike Eagles and happy 62nd birthday to Bryan Erickson!
