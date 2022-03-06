Sunday Caps Clips: Get Kraken

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Wilson/Sheary, Jensen/AJF, recap), Kraken, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Seattle Times, Peerless, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB,
- That’s two - count ‘em, TWO - home wins in a row! The Caps (like all of us) are hoping this helps build some momentum. [NBCSW]
- After last night’s outburst, the Caps now have 13 power-play goals in their last 13 games (and four in their last two games). How did they do it? [NBCSW]
- Tarik runs down all of the latest gossip and scuttlebutt around the Caps as they speed toward the trade deadline. [The Athletic ($)]
- News and notes from yesterday’s pregame skate, where AJF joined the fourth line and Daniel Sprong skated with the extras. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- While he’s provided the occasional offensive boost, the coaching staff still wants more from Sprong. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 37th birthday to Daniel Winnik!
