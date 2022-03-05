Capitals vs. Kraken Recap: Power Play Produces Washington Win

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In Seattle’s first visit to Capital One Arena Washington downed the Kraken 5 to 2.
Here’s Saturday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: The Capitals have scored 11 power play goals in their last 13 games.
Minus: Connor McMichael continues to fight the puck.
Nine more notes on the game:
- Eleven and a half minutes into the contest Tom Wilson put the Capitals ahead. Dashing into the zone alongside Alex Ovechkin Seattle’s defense collapsed and Wilson tucked the puck behind Chris Driedger.
- 34 seconds later Dmitry Orlov extended the Capitals’ lead to two. A soft pass from Nic Dowd set the stage for Orlov’s blast that somehow found its way between Driedger’s leg pads.
- But before the first intermission arrived Joonas Donskoi drew the Kraken within one. A loose rebound was found by Donskoi in the slot and he hit the target with ease.
- One minute into the next frame Seattle tied the game. Colin Blackwell walked the puck through John Carlson in the defensive zone and beat Vitek Vanecek with a quick shot from the slot.
- Washington would respond ten minutes later while on the power play. Ovechkin and Wilson got the puck to Conor Sheary on the side of the crease and he shoveled the puck up and over Driedger’s left side.
- 47 seconds into the third period Ovechkin scored his 34th of the season. Power play puck movement from Nicklas Backstrom and Carlson gave Ovechkin a chance from his office and he did not miss with his touch.
- Driedger becomes the 154th goalie scored on by Ovechkin in his NHL career.
- Sheary completed the scoring at 57:50 with an empty net goal, the 100th of his NHL career. Sheary’s two goal night extends his point streak to four games (3G 2A).
- Vanecek ends his evening with 29 saves (.935 S%).
