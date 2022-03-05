Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Kraken Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Vitek Vanecek has often been seen as Mr. Right Now... but after clearly putting in the work to improve, could he end up being Mr. Right? [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s inaugural visit from the other Washington team from Vogs, FLM, Peerless, and be sure to swing by and say hello to our new SB Nation pals over at Davy Jones Locker Room for the Seattle scene.
- Seattle’s arrival in DC marks the return of a few former members of the Caps’ org - including video coach Tim Ohashi. [Kraken]
- The situation facing Russian players is not as black and white as people want to make it. [Peerless, WaPo]
- The Caps’ third line is still looking for its identity. We’ll settle for “scores many goals”. [NBCSW]
- With Carl Hagelin out long-term, the Caps have sent for Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and his beautiful locks. [Caps]
- A few leftovers from Thursday’s big win over the visiting ‘Canes. [Caps, Canes Country, S&S, RMNB]
- Anthony Mantha talked about the road back to action after making his long-awaited - but relatively fast - return to the lineup. [WHN]
- Has the Caps’ power play finally gotten its groove back? [NBCSW]
- There’s been a lot of chatter about what the Caps could get at the deadline - but what do they have to offer in return? [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps’ once-secure playoff spot feels slightly more tenuous now, with just 9 points separating them from the Jackets. A strong March is going to be key. [THW]
- Happy 66th birthday to Paul Gardner!
- Finally, a reminder that, as always, flags are allowed in Capital One Arena (as long as they don’t obstruct the view of others) and, as always, political signs are not allowed. This is neither new nor unusual for a hockey arena, and if anyone tells you otherwise... well, tell Slava to shut up.
Loading comments...