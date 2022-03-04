Friday Caps Clips: Slump? What Slump?

Your savory breakfast links:
- It’s time to talk about the Russian elephant in the room, and a challenge facing many of us as fans. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s REGULATION HOME WIN from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Mantha/Vanecek, recap), Canes, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, News & Observer, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Canes Country.
- How about Vitek Vanecek, stepping into the net last night and turning aside all 36 shots he faced from Carolina’s high-flying offense?? [NBCSW]
- Guess who’s back, guess who’s back, guess who’s back... it’s Anthony Mantha! [NBCSW]
- The Caps have a new date with last night’s opponents on the books: another outdoor game, as the Stadium Series heads to Raleigh. [Caps, NHL, AP, NBCSW]
- Before last night’s win, the Caps had been in a major slump at home - and it was starting to wear on the players as much as the fans. [NBCSW]
- For the middle of the three van Riemsdyk brothers, hockey is a family affair. [WHN]
- Should we be concerned about Connor McMichael’s lack of offensive production? [S&S]
- Learn about the history of “The Michigan”, what goes into scoring it, and who’s been attempting it lately. [WaPo]
- Looking at some of the issues behind the Caps’ recent slump and placing blame accordingly. [RMNB]
- Breaking down the impact of hockey’s recent Russian backlash, and what it means for the future. [ESPN]
