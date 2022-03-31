68% - The likelihood of the Capitals facing either the Carolina Hurricanes or the Florida Panthers in the first round, as of March 30 (per HockeyViz). With the Hurricanes and Panthers battling it out for first in the East, and the Caps holding steady in the second Wild Card spot, it appears as if the Caps are headed for a matchup with a former Southeast Division foe.
Filed under:
The Noon Number: First-Round Foe
A look at who the Caps might be seeing when the playoffs roll around
