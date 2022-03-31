 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Thursday Caps Clips

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Ovechkin’s goalie list continues to grow, Mantha’s stellar play, a potential playoff matchup for the Caps and more.

By Alex Ervin
  • A closer look at the lengthy list of goalies Alex Ovechkin has scored against — so far. [Rink]
  • Anthony Mantha has been one of Washington’s most effective forwards since he returned from shoulder surgery on March 3. [Athletic ($)]
  • Vitek Vanecek has had some trouble lately keeping rebounds in control. [NoVa Caps]
  • Digging into one of Washington’s potential Round One playoff matchups: the Hurricanes. [NBCSW]
  • A few takeaways for this year’s deadline for the Washington Capitals. [S+S]
  • Some good news: Carl Hagelin was at Tuesday night’s Wizards game and seemed to be in good spirits. [WHN]
  • Which Caps might be on the move this upcoming offseason? [S+S]
  • Finally, happy 69th birthday to Gord Lane and happy 62nd birthday to Jim McTaggart!

