Thursday Caps Clips

- A closer look at the lengthy list of goalies Alex Ovechkin has scored against — so far. [Rink]
- Anthony Mantha has been one of Washington’s most effective forwards since he returned from shoulder surgery on March 3. [Athletic ($)]
- Vitek Vanecek has had some trouble lately keeping rebounds in control. [NoVa Caps]
- Digging into one of Washington’s potential Round One playoff matchups: the Hurricanes. [NBCSW]
- A few takeaways for this year’s deadline for the Washington Capitals. [S+S]
- Some good news: Carl Hagelin was at Tuesday night’s Wizards game and seemed to be in good spirits. [WHN]
- Which Caps might be on the move this upcoming offseason? [S+S]
- Finally, happy 69th birthday to Gord Lane and happy 62nd birthday to Jim McTaggart!
