The Noon Number: Bear-ly There

1 - Number of wins needed for the Hershey Bears to hit 3,000 in franchise history, which will make them the first AHL team to reach that milestone and just the fifth professional hockey team, joining the Montreal Canadiens (3,490), Boston Bruins (3,281), Toronto Maple Leafs (3,040), and Detroit Red Wings (3,015).

The Bears earned their first win in franchise history all the way back on Nov. 5, 1938, a 2-1 victory on home ice against Providence.

The Bears picked up Win #2999 last Wednesday against the Phantoms, and after a couple of setbacks, will get another chance to hit 3,000 on Friday in Charlotte.