Capitals vs. Hurricanes Recap: Vanecek Shines in Home Ice Win

In Washington and Carolina’s second meeting of the season the Capitals downed the Hurricanes 4 to 0 on home ice.
Here’s Thursday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Garnet Hathaway’s second period assist is his twentieth point of the season - a new career high.
Minus: Brady Skjei’s gross right elbow to Tom Wilson’s face late in the game.
Eight more notes on the game:
- With a two man advantage late in the first frame Evgeny Kuznetsov staked Washington to the lead. A seeing eye wrist shot from the left circle found its way through both T.J. Oshie and Frederik Andersen on its way to twine.
- In an otherwise sleepy opening twenty minutes the Capitals outshot their guests 8 to 6.
- Midway through the game Washington struck again. Martin Fehérváry crept in from the blue line and capped off passes from Conor Sheary and Hathaway in the slot, his fourth tally of the season.
- With five minutes left in the second period the Capitals struck on the power play again. Ovechkin ripped home his 33rd of the season to extend Washington’s lead to three, with John Carlson and Oshie picking up the assists.
- And with one minute to play in the third period Dmitry Orlov provided the final goal with his shot from fifty feet out.
- Washington’s power play team ended the evening going 2 for 6, an impressive performance against the league’s leading penalty killing team.
- Anthony Mantha made his return to the Capitals lineup, his first game since a November 4th injury and subsequent shoulder surgery.
- Vitek Vanecek made 36 saves in his first start in more than a month. The shutout is his third of season.
