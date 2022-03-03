The Noon Number: A Rare Bird

1 - Number of players with at least 75 goals, at least 100 assists, and at least 500 penalty minutes over the last four seasons - and that one player is the Caps’ own Tom Wilson. Since the 2018-19 season, Wilson has racked up 87 goals (17 of which were game-winners), 101 assists and 574 penalty minutes, the only NHLer over that span to combine offensive talent and a bit of an edge... and sometimes a bit more than a bit.

Over the course of his career, Wilson has put up a stat line of 108-149-257, and spent almost 1200 minutes in the sin bin.