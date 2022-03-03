Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Catch up on Japers’ Rink Radio with our latest two episodes, one featuring J.P. and the other featuring Corey Sznajder (@ShutdownLine on Twitter).
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s Pride Night matchup between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes from Vogs, Peerless, AP, and NoVa Caps, and don’t forget to follow along with Canes Country for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- Caps’ GM Brian MacLellan said yesterday that the team would be taking a less aggressive approach to this trade deadline than those in past seasons. [WaPo ($), WHN, Athletic ($), NHL, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Updates from yesterday’s practice, including news on Carl Hagelin’s eye injury. [Caps video (GMBM, Lavi), WHN (on Hagelin, Samsonov, and Mantha), NoVa Caps, AP, RMNB (and again), S+S (and again)]
- Is it possible that the Capitals might miss the playoffs completely this season? [RMNB]
- The Charlotte Checkers shut out the Hershey Bears 3-0 last night. [NoVa Caps]
- In a phone interview from his native Ukraine, former NHLer and Capital Dmitri Khristich said he will help his country however he can. [ESPN]
- A look at the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- Finally, happy 59th birthday to Kelly Miller and happy 38th birthday to Alexander Semin!
