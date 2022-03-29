Tuesday Caps Clips: Buncha @#$%&!’ Jerks

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look ahead to what a fairly light week has in store for the Caps. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Hathaway/Sheary, recap), Canes, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, News & Observer, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Canes Country.
- The Canes are pretty pissed about a clean hit with an unfortunate result... favorite part? Martin Necas being REALLY upset about a hit he clearly didn’t see. Classic. [AP, NBCSW]
- After Tom Wilson dropped the gloves in a pointless fight with a Carolina scrub, Alan May - Alan May!! - pondered why fighting was even still in the NHL. Yup, time to dump it. [NBCSW]
- Another night at Capital One Arena, another loss. Remember when it used to be hard for visiting teams to win in DC? [NBCSW]
- Celebrating Gender Equality month by chatting with Elizabeth Mantha and her brother Anthony about her groundbreaking steps in the world of officiating. [Caps video]
- We’re so used to seeing Alex Ovechkin make history among his countrymen, but don’t overlook Nicklas Backstrom’s rise through the Swedish ranks. [S&S]
- Speaking of the fabulous Backstrom, get a peek behind the scenes of Saturday night’s N1KY celebration:
- After reports last week that it was happening, it’s now official: the Caps have signed Dartmouth goaltending standout Clay Stevenson. [Caps]
- They also signed forward Mike Vecchione to a one-year contract extension. [Caps]
- Interesting look at how some of the NHL’s colorblind players - including Caps’ blueliner Justin Schultz - see the world, on and off the ice. [FiveThirtyEight]
- The Caps made some lineup changes ahead of last night’s game... which perhaps didn’t exactly work. [Caps, WHN, NoVa Caps]
- The Schenns and Folignos have now engaged in six separate fights. So is the Schenn-Foligno feud the biggest in NHL history? Or are there other pugnacious brothers who top it? [Pass it to Bulis]
- Looking at three reasons why Daniel Sprong needed to be traded. [S&S]
- Happy 71st birthday to Hartland Monahan, happy 65th to Eddy Godin, and happy 28th to the man himself, Tom Wilson!
- Finally, we join the rest of the hockey world in mourning the loss of Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, who passed away yesterday. RIP. [Senators]
