The Noon Number: Setup Men

3 - Number of players on the current Caps’ roster who are on the franchise’s top-three assist leaderboard, with Nicklas Backstrom (742) leading the way, Alex Ovechkin (626) in second and John Carlson (451) in third.

The Capitals are the only team in the League with all three of the franchise’s all-time assist leaders on their active roster. Two other teams have two of the three, with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin trailing only Mario Lemieux for PIttsburgh, and Jonathan Huberdeau and Alexander Barkov taking the top two spots for Florida (Stephen Weiss rounds out that franchise trio).