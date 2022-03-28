Capitals vs. Hurricanes Recap: Canes’ Anagram Conquers Caps

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
In Washington’s last game before a five full days break they fell to the Carolina Hurricanes 6 to 1.
Here’s Monday night’s Plus/Minus:
Plus: Washington was more the more physical team, registering 25 more hits than the victorious visitors.
Minus: The negligent missed Jordan Staal penalty in the first frame.
Ten more notes on the game:
- Early in the game Derek Stepan got the Hurricanes the lead. Sitting silently in the slot Stepan snapped the puck past Vitek Vanecek as soon as it appeared on his stick.
- Five minutes later Martin Necas extended Carolina’s lead to two. Similarly to Stepan’s scoring play Necas camped out to Vanecek’s right and finished the chance that came his way.
- Twenty minutes in the Capitals had only registered five shots on goal. Rod Brind’Amour’s group came to play.
- Immediately after a failed second period power play Washington got themselves on the scoreboard. Tom Wilson tucked home a loose puck up and over an out of position Frederik Andersen, bringing Capital One Arena to life temporarily.
- Because a Sebastian Aho shorthanded goal two minutes later restored Carolina’s two goal lead. Aho attacked Vanecek with speed and beat the goaltender by going from nearside to farside post.
- Barely beyond the game’s midpoint Brett Pesce netted another Hurricanes goal. Pesce’s shot from all alone in the slot hit Vanecek’s glove but bounced up and over and into the net.
- And at 35:39 Necas tallied his second of the contest to put the game out of reach. A hard and direct pass from Max Domi gave Necas enough time to take advantage of a slot screen and fire home his 13th of the season.
- Vanecek’s night was complete after the second period. He rested the final frame, ending his evening with 18 saves (.782 S%).
- Brady Skjei completed the scoring at 49:57, 6 to 1 Carolina.
- Ilya Samsonov yielded a single goal in relief and registered six saves (.833 S%).
