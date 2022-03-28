Monday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes from Vogs and Peerless, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Canes Country for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s win over the Devils from Vogs and RMNB.
- Marcus Johansson returned to the Capitals at the trade deadline, and to him it felt like coming home. [WaPo ($)]
- Take a look at how the Capitals’ records stack up against other teams currently in playoff position. [NoVa Caps]
- There were several rumors swirling around the Caps at this year’s deadline, and it might be a good thing some of them did not pan out. [S+S]
- Finally, happy 50th birthday to Jan Benda and happy 64th birthday to Lou Franceschetti!
