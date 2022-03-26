Capitals vs. Devils Recap: Caps Grab a Win on Nicklas Backstrom Night

Game Summary - Event Summary - Shot Summary - Face-off Summary - Play By Play - Home TOI - Visitor TOI - HockeyViz - Money Puck - Natural Stat Trick
Tonight the Caps celebrated the magic that is Nicklas Backstrom
Because it’s Nicky night, there can be no minuses (especially since the team won) so here’s tonight’s plus/plus/plus:
Plus: A well-deserved celebration of the greatest center to ever pull on a Caps’ jersey was also a classy but understated one - just like the recipient. And then to have Backstrom add a goal of his own? Well, that was just the shine on the apple.
Plus: Connor McMichael scoring a goal? In this economy??
Plus: The apples. The apples were glorious.
And now, your beautiful bouncing moment of the night:
this. this is the one. pic.twitter.com/ByGyIIMS9s— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 27, 2022
Incredible.
So the Caps wrap up a successful back-to-back and return to their winning ways at home - which is good, because next up they’ll be hosting the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday night right back at COA.
