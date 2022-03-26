 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday Caps Clips: Sabres, Rattled; Caps vs. Devils Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps take the season series with the Sabres via the shootout, the Devils await the team as they return to DC, and more.

By Becca H
/ new
New Jersey Devils v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • With his goal last night, Anthony Mantha now has five goals and seven points since returning from shoulder surgery. Pretty incredible. [NBCSW]
  • This back-to-back series is a good chance for the Caps to regain their form after a little two-game funk. Part 1? Check. (Sorta.) [WaPo]
  • Previews of tonight’s bout with the Devils from Vogs, Peerless and NBCSW, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at All About the Jersey for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • Don’t forget, tonight is Nicklas Backstrom is Awesome night at Cap One! Get those butts in seats for the pregame ceremony to celebrate NB19’s 1000th points. [WJLA]
  • After 25 years on the air together, what do legendary broadcasters Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin do? Release their own wine, of course! [NBCSW]
  • Finally, happy 56th birthday to Robin Bawa!

Loading comments...