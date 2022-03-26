Saturday Caps Clips: Sabres, Rattled; Caps vs. Devils Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s shootout win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Kuznetsov, Jensen, recap), Sabres (and again), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Buffalo News, WHN, NoVa Caps and RMNB.
- Alex Ovechkin may have had the game-winning shootout goal, but Evgeny Kuznetsov had what was easily the best (and slowest).
Evgeny Kuznetsov with one of the slowest shootout goals ever pic.twitter.com/qZ2TZsyagB— Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) March 26, 2022
- With his goal last night, Anthony Mantha now has five goals and seven points since returning from shoulder surgery. Pretty incredible. [NBCSW]
- This back-to-back series is a good chance for the Caps to regain their form after a little two-game funk. Part 1? Check. (Sorta.) [WaPo]
- Previews of tonight’s bout with the Devils from Vogs, Peerless and NBCSW, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at All About the Jersey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Don’t forget, tonight is Nicklas Backstrom is Awesome night at Cap One! Get those butts in seats for the pregame ceremony to celebrate NB19’s 1000th points. [WJLA]
- After 25 years on the air together, what do legendary broadcasters Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin do? Release their own wine, of course! [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 56th birthday to Robin Bawa!
