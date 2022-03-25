Friday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Sabres Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Caps are reportedly in the process of signing Dartmouth goalie standout Clay Stevenson. [Rink]
- A few previews of tonight’s battle in Buffalo from Vogs, AP, NBCSW, and Peerless, and as always be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Die by the Blade for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Which Caps are the best at generating and converting scoring chances? [NoVa Caps]
- Johan Larsson is pretty excited to be with a team making a playoff push. [NBCSW]
- Where do our beloved Caps stand on this week’s Super 16 rankings? [NHL]
- With the trade deadline now firmly in the past, there are plenty of opinions and report cards floating around about how each team did this year. [NoVa Caps, S&S, THW, Canes Country, Pensburgh]
- It was a smart move for the Caps to move on from forward Daniel Sprong. [S&S]
- After getting hit with his second go-’round in hotel quarantine, Lars Eller knew the drill - and even brushed up on his real estate knowledge, apparently. [NBCSW]
- Reflecting on Alex Ovechkin’s hockey greatness. [S&S]
- Garnet Hathaway was handed a $2,000 bill for his alleged embellishment in recent games. Tsk, tsk, Garnet... [NHL, TSN]
- Finally, happy 67th birthday to Ted Bulley, happy 66th to Dwight Scofield, and happy 49th to Andrei Nikolishin.
