Report: Capitals Sign Goalie Clay Stevenson

By Becca H
2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Three Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

Per Elliotte Friedman, the Caps are adding to their dwindling goalie stockpile with the signing of coveted Dartmouth goalie Clay Stevenson.

In 23 games with the Big Green last season, the 23-year-old Stevenson posted a .922 save percentage and a 2.70 GAA. Here’s a look at his career stats via Elitehockey.com:

Hard not to root for the kid after learning about what he’s been through:

