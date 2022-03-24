Report: Capitals Sign Goalie Clay Stevenson

Per Elliotte Friedman, the Caps are adding to their dwindling goalie stockpile with the signing of coveted Dartmouth goalie Clay Stevenson.

Hearing Dartmouth goalie Clay Stevenson (from Chilliwack, BC) is signing with WASH after a tremendous season with the Big Green — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 24, 2022

In 23 games with the Big Green last season, the 23-year-old Stevenson posted a .922 save percentage and a 2.70 GAA. Here’s a look at his career stats via Elitehockey.com:

Hard not to root for the kid after learning about what he’s been through: