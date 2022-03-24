Thursday Caps Clips: The New Kid in Town

Your savory breakfast links:
- If you can get past the depressing, heartbreaking nature of the content, this piece on Nicklas Backstrom has some interesting observations. (But seriously, read it.) [Rink]
- Speaking of... Saturday night the Caps will celebrate Nicklas Backstrom’s 1000th point with a special pre-game ceremony (and squishy apples!). [Caps]
- Johan Larsson, the Caps’ non-repeat acquisition of deadline day, arrived at MedStar yesterday and skated in a non-contact jersey with his new squad. [Caps video, WaPo]
- Checking in with some of Larsson’s new teammates and coach after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Jensen)]
- Laviolette is keeping a good thought for Carl Hagelin (as we all are) with another surgery on his eye ahead. Heal up soon, Hags, we’re with you. [NBCSW]
- The Caps were one of a few recent champs to add some pieces ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, as they attempt to make another Cup run. [AP]
- Is one of the Caps’ potential first-round matchups one of the better ones we could see when the playoffs get underway? I’d certainly get the popcorn. [PHT]
- A few leftovers from Tuesday’s bummer of a game against the Blues. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- Finally, happy 67th birthday to Doug Jarvis!
