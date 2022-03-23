The Noon Number: Gone Streaking

10 - Number of consecutive games for Evgeny Kuznetsov, including another goal last night, the longest streak of his career. Prior to this current run, Kuznetsov’s longest point streak was eight games (set in 2017-18 and matched in 2018-19).

Over the last ten games, Kuznetsov has seven goals and 15 points, with goals in three of his last four games (and 11 of his last 15) - including his eighth power-play goal of the season, which also sets a new career high.

Kuznetsov’s streak is the longest by a Capital since Alex Ovechkin went on a 14-game, 23-point run back in November-December of 2018.