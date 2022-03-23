Wednesday Caps Clips: Singing the Blues

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Rink crew breaks down this year’s NHL trade deadline for the Washington Capitals. [Rink]
- The Capitals need more from Tom Wilson. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s loss to the St. Louis Blues from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- Mike Vogel sat down with Washington GM Brian MacLellan for an exclusive trade deadline post-mortem. [Caps]
- Marcus Johansson said yesterday that returning to DC felt like coming home. [WHN]
- Which Metro Division teams got better at this week’s deadline? [NBCSW]
- Brian MacLellan believes Vitek Vanecek has fully earned his spot in net. [RMNB]
- John Carlson is still not pleased with Jamie Benn’s late hit on him during Sunday’s game. [NoVa Caps, NBCSW]
- Where do the Capitals rank in this year’s deadline moves compared to the other 31 teams in the league? [Athletic ($)]
- Finally, happy 46th birthday to Nolan Baumgartner, 65th birthday to Bengt-Ake Gustafsson, 29th birthday to Dmitrij Jaskin, and 34th birthday to Michal Neuvirth!
Loading comments...