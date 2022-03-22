The Noon Number: Wheelin’ and Dealin’

42 - Number of trades made by GM Brian MacLellan since taking over as the Capitals’ GM back in May of 2014. That includes the two trade deadline day deals he swung yesterday to bring Marcus Johansson (sending Daniel Sprong to Seattle) and Johan Larsson to DC.

Of those 42 trades, 20 of them have been on or around the trade deadline. Yesterday’s action was pretty much in line with what we’ve come to expect from MacLellan on deadline day, at least in terms of quantity - he has never made fewer than two moves (of varying degrees, of course) and never more than three.