Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blues Game Day

- The trade deadline has come and gone, and Brian MacLellan made a couple of moves yesterday, flipping Daniel Sprong to Seattle for old friend Marcus Johansson... [Rink, Caps, NHL, ESPN (and again), NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, S&S, RMNB, THW, Caps Outsider, Davy Jones Locker Room]
- ...and then snagging Johan Larsson from Arizona for a third-round pick. [Rink, Caps, NBCSW, WashTimes, Arizona Sports, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S&S]
- One thing to take away from these moves: MacLellan definitely sees defense as a priority heading into the playoffs. [Rink]
- The man of the hour talks to the media after making those two moves. [Caps video (MacLellan)]
- More recaps of the Caps’ two moves, as well as a busy - and yet somehow not that thrilling? - trade deadline day. [WaPo, NBCSW, WashTimes, USA Today, NoVa Caps, WHN, The Score]
- Hear from some of the new guys’ old/new teammates and their coach after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Backstrom, Wilson)]
- It’s a good thing the Caps did something, because the East was engaged in a serious arms race that is going to make the conference even tougher. [AP]
- Previews of tonight’s battle with the Blues from Vogs, AP, Post-Dispatch, and Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at St. Louis Game Time for the view from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Sunday’s loss to the Stars. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, Blackout Dallas]
- Remember that little shove by Jamie Benn on John Carlson that was completely illegal, dangerous, and may have caused an injury? Apparently totally fine. Cool. [NBCSW]
- Hockey is a business, as we all know, but trades still have an impact on people. For Sprong, yesterday’s trade came as a surprise. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 45th birthday to Joel Kwiatkowski and Tom Poti, and raise a glass to the memory of John Kordic, who would have been 57 today.
