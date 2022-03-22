 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blues Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps get set to play the visiting Blues a day after bringing in a couple of new faces (and bidding farewell to an old one), and more.

By Becca H
NHL: Preseason-St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Your savory breakfast links:

2009 NHL Entry Draft, First Round Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
  • One thing to take away from these moves: MacLellan definitely sees defense as a priority heading into the playoffs. [Rink]
  • The man of the hour talks to the media after making those two moves. [Caps video (MacLellan)]
  • More recaps of the Caps’ two moves, as well as a busy - and yet somehow not that thrilling? - trade deadline day. [WaPo, NBCSW, WashTimes, USA Today, NoVa Caps, WHN, The Score]
  • Hear from some of the new guys’ old/new teammates and their coach after yesterday’s practice. [Caps video (Laviolette, Backstrom, Wilson)]
  • It’s a good thing the Caps did something, because the East was engaged in a serious arms race that is going to make the conference even tougher. [AP]
  • Previews of tonight’s battle with the Blues from Vogs, AP, Post-Dispatch, and Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at St. Louis Game Time for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • A few leftovers from Sunday’s loss to the Stars. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, Blackout Dallas]
  • Remember that little shove by Jamie Benn on John Carlson that was completely illegal, dangerous, and may have caused an injury? Apparently totally fine. Cool. [NBCSW]
  • Hockey is a business, as we all know, but trades still have an impact on people. For Sprong, yesterday’s trade came as a surprise. [WHN]
  • Finally, happy 45th birthday to Joel Kwiatkowski and Tom Poti, and raise a glass to the memory of John Kordic, who would have been 57 today.

