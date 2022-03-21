 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Capitals Acquire Johan Larsson

The Caps bring in a forward from the Coyotes

By Becca H
Phoenix Coyotes v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

The Caps have acquired forward Johan Larsson from the Arizona Coyotes, per Elliotte Friedman:

And per Samantha Pell, the deal is a 2023 third-round pick going the other way:

Here’s a little more about the Caps’ new defensive forward:

More to come...

