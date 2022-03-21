Capitals Acquire Johan Larsson

The Caps have acquired forward Johan Larsson from the Arizona Coyotes, per Elliotte Friedman:

Johan Larsson to WASH — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 21, 2022

And per Samantha Pell, the deal is a 2023 third-round pick going the other way:

WSH exchange for Larsson is a 2023 third-round pick to Arizona. Larsson, 29, is coming off sports hernia surgery in early Feb. Has missed the last 19 games. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 21, 2022

Here’s a little more about the Caps’ new defensive forward:

Johan Larsson has been traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Washington Capitals. As we said many times already before, Johan Larsson has been pretty good defensive forward for like ~3 years. Good addition for Washington. pic.twitter.com/2SHtvJfYZJ — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 21, 2022

Johan Larsson, acquired by WSH, has quietly been one of the most effective shut-down centres in the league. He did it for years in Buffalo's bottom six, and - as a flex - did it in Arizona's top six as well this season. Classic MacLellan pickup. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/lyebzhCNHz — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 21, 2022

Johan Larsson (traded from arizona at 50% retained to the caps for a third) is a strong shutdown forward. pic.twitter.com/SJJJVAbXAX — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 21, 2022

More to come...