Capitals Acquire Johan Larsson

The Caps have acquired forward Johan Larsson from the Arizona Coyotes, per Elliotte Friedman:
Johan Larsson to WASH— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 21, 2022
And per Samantha Pell, the deal is a 2023 third-round pick going the other way:
WSH exchange for Larsson is a 2023 third-round pick to Arizona. Larsson, 29, is coming off sports hernia surgery in early Feb. Has missed the last 19 games.— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 21, 2022
Here’s a little more about the Caps’ new defensive forward:
Johan Larsson has been traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the Washington Capitals. As we said many times already before, Johan Larsson has been pretty good defensive forward for like ~3 years. Good addition for Washington. pic.twitter.com/2SHtvJfYZJ— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) March 21, 2022
Johan Larsson, acquired by WSH, has quietly been one of the most effective shut-down centres in the league. He did it for years in Buffalo's bottom six, and - as a flex - did it in Arizona's top six as well this season. Classic MacLellan pickup. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/lyebzhCNHz— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 21, 2022
Chants *defense, defense, defense* https://t.co/IYaPhoxyR5 pic.twitter.com/SsAXSVx0D1— Evolving-Hockey (@EvolvingHockey) March 21, 2022
Johan Larsson (traded from arizona at 50% retained to the caps for a third) is a strong shutdown forward. pic.twitter.com/SJJJVAbXAX— Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) March 21, 2022
