Capitals Acquire Marcus Johansson in Deal for Daniel Sprong, Picks

Per Chris Johnston, the Caps have acquired forward Marcus Johansson from Seattle.

The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Marcus Johansson from the Seattle Kraken for forward Daniel Sprong, a 2022 fourth round pick and a 2023 sixth round pick, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Seattle will retain 50% of Johansson’s contract.

Johansson, 31, a native of Landskrona, Sweden, recorded 23 points (6g, 17a) in 51 games with the Kraken this season.

The 6’1”, 203-pound forward played seven seasons with Washington from 2010-17, compiling 290 points (102g, 188a) in 501 games. Johansson is one of 31 players in franchise history to play 500 games for the Capitals.

In 735 career games with Washington, the New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild and Seattle, Johansson has recorded 401 points (141g, 260a).

Johansson additionally has 41 points (13g, 28a) in 97 career playoff games, including three game-winning goals and an overtime-winning goal as a member of the Capitals on April 23, 2017, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Johansson was selected by the Capitals in the first round, 24th overall, in the 2009 NHL Draft. He is one of 14 players from the 2009 Draft class to reach the 400-point mark.

Johansson has represented Sweden in the Olympics (2014) and the World Junior Championships (2009, 2010). Johansson won a silver medal with Sweden at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, won a bronze medal and served as captain for Sweden at the 2010 World Junior Championship and captured a silver medal with Sweden at the 2009 World Junior Championship.

Sprong, 25, recorded 14 points (8g, 6a) in 47 games this season. The 6’0”, 193-pound forward recorded 34 points (21g, 13a) in 89 career games with the Capitals. The Capitals acquired Sprong from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for defenseman Christian Djoos on Feb. 24, 2020.