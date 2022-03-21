Monday Caps Clips: Outshone

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s loss to the Dallas Stars from us, Vogs, Peerless, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Eller/Orlov), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- The Capitals made a few roster moves yesterday, including recalling Brett Leason and putting Trevor van Riemsdyk on IR. [Caps, WHN]
- Alex Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season last night, yet another history-making tally for him. [NHL, WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Today’s 3PM NHL trade deadline is looming for the Caps. [NBCSW]
- However, should Washington’s recent hot streak change GMBM’s initial deadline plans? [THW]
- The Capitals’ slump at the beginning of the year set them back in the standings, so how difficult will it be for them to move back up? [S+S]
- Happy 56th birthday to Al Iafrate!
- Finally, in case you missed it (or you just want to cry again)...
Forever a Capital.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/6C4hl7MoIJ— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 20, 2022
