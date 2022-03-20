Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Stars Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of this evening’s visit from the Stars by Vogs, NBCSW, and Peerless, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Defending Big D for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Unfortunately the Caps won’t get to welcome back Braden Holtby to DC for the first time, as Holtby remains on the sidelines with an injury. [Dallas Morning News ($)]
- The trade deadline is just 24 hours away, and here are some x-factors that could cause some chaos in the time left. [The Score]
- Apparently the Caps were sniffing around center Nicolas Deslauriers before he was traded to the Wild (and no thank you). [WHN]
- A few leftovers from Friday’s shootout win over the Hurricanes. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, Canes Country]
- After dishing out a slash on Axel Jonsson-Fjallby in that game, Nino Niederreiter had a little chat with the league and was handed a one-game suspension. [AP, The Score, NBCSW]
- Connor McMichael was pivotal in helping the Caps comeback in Raleigh on Friday, part of a continued return to form for the formerly slumping youngster. [WaPo]
- Sure, he’s got a ton of goals, but how about those points? Alex Ovechkin is now the leader among LW in points and is 22nd overall in that category. Not bad. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 39th birthday to Dennis Wideman!
