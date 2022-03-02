The Noon Number: Capital None Arena

0 - Number of regulation wins for the Caps at home in 2022 in 11 tries, with only overtime victories against Ottawa and Winnipeg in mid January in the win column against eight regulation losses and one in an session. No other team in the League has fewer than two regulation wins on home ice over that span, and the Caps’ six-game regulation-loss streak at Capital One Arena is the longest such streak for them on home ice since early in the 1981-82 season (and also more than they had in the entirety of the 1999-20000 and 2009-10 seasons).

They’ll have a chance to snap that streak (and avoid tying the all-time franchise mark for consecutive home losses in regulation) tomorrow night with Carolina in town.