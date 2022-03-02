Wednesday Caps Clips: Backlash & Bandages

Your savory breakfast links:
- Because everything is bad and nothing is good these days, a Caps team nearing full health experienced a setback in yesterday’s practice. [S&S, NoVa Caps, WHN]
- T.J. Oshie is no stranger to health setbacks - but after a slew of injuries and one experience with COVID protocol, he’s back and couldn’t be happier. [WaPo]
- Despite the additional bumps and bruises - to say nothing of soul-crushing loss after soul-crushing loss - the character-filled room is trying to stay positive. [WHN]
- A few leftovers from Monday night’s disappointment against the Leafs. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- Checking in on a couple of strong ongoing seasons by some Caps’ prospects. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps have once again gone to their favorite junior league, signing 20-year-old forward Henry Rybinski from WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds to an ELC. [Caps, WHL, Thunderbirds]
- Advertisers are starting to back away from Alex Ovechkin and other Russian stars, with both MassMutual and CCM pulling their marketing campaigns. [ESPN, The Score]
- Finally, happy 60th birthday to Peter Andersson, and happy 41st to Brian Fahey!
