Wednesday Caps Clips: Backlash & Bandages

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: A day after the NHL and IIHF come out against Russia, the advertisers start to follow suit, practice has an injury count and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Washington Capitals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Because everything is bad and nothing is good these days, a Caps team nearing full health experienced a setback in yesterday’s practice. [S&S, NoVa Caps, WHN]
  • T.J. Oshie is no stranger to health setbacks - but after a slew of injuries and one experience with COVID protocol, he’s back and couldn’t be happier. [WaPo]
  • Despite the additional bumps and bruises - to say nothing of soul-crushing loss after soul-crushing loss - the character-filled room is trying to stay positive. [WHN]
  • A few leftovers from Monday night’s disappointment against the Leafs. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
  • Checking in on a couple of strong ongoing seasons by some Caps’ prospects. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Caps have once again gone to their favorite junior league, signing 20-year-old forward Henry Rybinski from WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds to an ELC. [Caps, WHL, Thunderbirds]
  • Advertisers are starting to back away from Alex Ovechkin and other Russian stars, with both MassMutual and CCM pulling their marketing campaigns. [ESPN, The Score]
  • Finally, happy 60th birthday to Peter Andersson, and happy 41st to Brian Fahey!

