Saturday Caps Clips: Braving the Storm

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps’ captain leads the way in a comeback shootout victory, more potentially bad injury news puts a damper on the evening and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

  • Postgame sigh. [WHN]
  • Tarik’s got the lowdown on all of the rumors, murmurs, and gossip around the Caps’ potential trade deadline plans. [The Athletic ($)]
  • The top three reasons why the Caps should trade for Columbus forward Max Domi. [S&S]
  • Tomorrow is Youth Hockey Night at Capital One, where the Caps will celebrate the youth hockey growth in the DMV associated with “The Ovechkin Effect”. [Patch]
  • A few leftovers from Thursday’s big win in Columbus. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, Puck Prose]
  • One of the goal-scorers in Columbus was Martin Fehervary, and his coach is very pleased with his play overall. [NoVa Caps]
  • Have a beautiful, windswept Saturday!

