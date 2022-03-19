Saturday Caps Clips: Braving the Storm

Your savory breakfast links:
- About 2.5 months ago, we pondered what the hell was wrong with the Caps’ power play... but as things have shifted, the happy question becomes what the hell is right?? [Rink]
- Are the Caps back on track? That’s the question broached by the JRR crew in the latest episode. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s shootout victory from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Carlson, McMichael, recap), Canes, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, News & Observer, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Canes Country.
- Pregame sigh.
INJURY UPDATE: #Caps TJ Oshie will not play tonight vs Carolina and is listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 18, 2022
- Postgame sigh. [WHN]
Trevor van Riemsdyk looked like he just went off dinged up too. https://t.co/6AScoWhfEf— Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) March 19, 2022
- Tarik’s got the lowdown on all of the rumors, murmurs, and gossip around the Caps’ potential trade deadline plans. [The Athletic ($)]
- The top three reasons why the Caps should trade for Columbus forward Max Domi. [S&S]
- Tomorrow is Youth Hockey Night at Capital One, where the Caps will celebrate the youth hockey growth in the DMV associated with “The Ovechkin Effect”. [Patch]
- A few leftovers from Thursday’s big win in Columbus. [Caps, S&S, RMNB, Puck Prose]
- One of the goal-scorers in Columbus was Martin Fehervary, and his coach is very pleased with his play overall. [NoVa Caps]
- Have a beautiful, windswept Saturday!
wooooOOOOOoooOOOoooOOOOooo pic.twitter.com/9OYYJPKGdk— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 18, 2022
