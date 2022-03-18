The Noon Number: Empty Early

7:21 - Amount of time that had elapsed in the third period when Conor Sheary scored into the Columbus empty net last night, putting the Caps up 6-2. That strike came about 10 seconds after Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen lifted his goalie for the extra attacker, with a nearly 13 minutes remaining in the final frame.

According to SportsRadar (via NBC Sports Washington), that was the second-earliest empty-netter scored in the third period in NHL history, behind only an Islanders goal against the Colorado Rockies 4:50 into the third back in 1979.