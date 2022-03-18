Friday Caps Clips: Touchdown in Columbus; Caps @ ‘Canes Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- With Lars Eller out, Connor McMichael has gotten more time at center... could it be that’s where he thrives? [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Fehervary, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Columbus Dispatch, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, 1st Ohio Battery, and the Cannon.
- Ant Man. Mojo. Anthony Manthony. Whatever you call him, he’s been red-hot since making his sooner-than-expected return to the lineup. [NoVa Caps]
- Speaking of red hot, how about Vitek Vanecek stepping up his game? [NoVa Caps]
- In not-good news... T.J. Oshie suffered a lower-body injury last night and left the game early. COME ON, HOCKEY GODS. [NBCSW]
- Previews of tonight’s rumble in Raleigh from Vogs and Peerless, and as always be sure to swing by our SB Nation partners over at Canes Country for the view from behind enemy lines.
- The trade deadline is just a few days away - and here are three reasons why the Caps should tread carefully. [S&S]
- A look at how the deadline could change things up in the Eastern Conference playoff race. [PHT]
- New power rankings looking at buyers, sellers, and in-betweens. [Sportsnet]
- Axel Jonsson-Fjallby’s first NHL goal the other night was the culmination of a long, strange journey for the Swedish prospect. [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 38th birthday to Jonas Johansson, happy 50th to Craig Johnson, happy 48th to Brantt Myhres, happy 44th to Jan Bulis, and happy birthday to Big Zee, who turns a spry 45 today.
Loading comments...