Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Blue Jackets Game Day

- Still not done celebrating Alex Ovechkin’s milestone goal on Tuesday? Same. [Rink]
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets from Vogs and Peerless, and don’t forget to follow along with our SB Nation pals over at The Cannon for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s win over the Islanders from Vogs, Athletic ($), NoVa Caps, RMNB, and S+S (and again).
- The Washington Capitals re-signed Herndon, VA native Joe Snively to a two-year, $1.6 million contract yesterday. [Rink, Caps, WaPo ($), WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
- In his latest edition of 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman said that the Capitals might be interested in forward Max Domi as a deadline acquisition. [Sportsnet]
- Speaking of the deadline, the seemingly dire need for goaltending seems to have faded a bit. [WHN]
- The Caps moved up a few spots in these NHL Super 16 power rankings. [NHL]
- This season’s trade deadline could be full of last-minute moves. [AP]
- How do the Capitals stack up against The Athletic’s playoff contender checklist? [Athletic ($)]
- Finally, wishing the happiest of birthdays to Daniel Sprong, who turns 25 on this St. Patty’s Day!
