Capitals Re-Sign Joe Snively

The Capitals have announced that Herndon, VA’s own Joe Snively has been re-signed to a new two-year, $1.6 million deal.

The first player from Virginia to play for the hometown team, Snively was a free-agent signing for the Caps almost exactly three years ago today and made his NHL debut back in December, when he also picked up his first career point (an assist on a Connor McMichael goal against the Kings).

His latest callup began at the end of January, and in his latest stint with the team, Snively has been a standout with six points (4 goals and 2 assists) in his last 11 games. Unfortunately his breakout run was cut short when he suffered an upper-body injury at the beginning of March that may keep him out through the end of the regular season... but this deal ensures that we’ll see more of him very soon.

Congrats to Joe on his new deal!

