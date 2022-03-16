The Noon Number: Ant-Man Quantomania

.767 - The Caps’ points percentage (via a 9-1-5 record) with Anthony Mantha in the lineup this season, which is a higher mark than any team has over the course of the campaign.

With Mantha - who opened the scoring and added the shootout winner in Tuesday night’s win over the Islanders - in the lineup this season, the Caps’ have seen an uptick in their five-on-five play, with better expected-goal- (52.1 to 50.0), scoring chance- (52.4 to 50.0), and high-danger chance- (51.5 to 48.6) percentages, as well as actual goals-for percentage (60.3 to 52.8), as their goals-for and -against rates have improved.

Data via Natural Stat Trick