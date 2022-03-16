Wednesday Caps Clips: 767 for 8

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s history-filled win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin/Kuznetsov, AJF/Orlov, recap), Isles (and again), NHL, AP, FLM, WaPo, NBCSW, Newsday, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Lighthouse Hockey.
- And there it is: #767 for Alex Ovechkin, as he overtakes Jaromir Jagr for sole possession of third on the all-time goals list. [Caps, NHL, ESPN, The Score, PHT, NBCSW]
- Jagr issued his congratulations... and what we hope was a joke about coming back to challenge Ovechkin. Stay away, Jaromir.
"As you know, I didn't retire from hockey yet. And there's a chance I might come back to NHL and start chasing YOU." @68Jagr congratulates the #Gr8#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/S96saGrbwS— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 16, 2022
- Slightly overshadowed but also worth celebrating was the fact that Axel Jonsson-Fjallby picked up his first career goal last night...
- ...and was rewarded with the traditional postgame shaving-cream-to-the-face moment from resident shaving cream distributor Tom Wilson.
- Last night marked the first return to DC for former Cap-turned-Islander/traitor Zdeno Chara, which led to some reflection by some of his old ‘mates. [WHN]
- A return to health has signaled a return to power-play success for the Caps lately. [NBCSW]
- How good was the Caps’ recent road trip out west? [S&S]
- If you were hoping for a Braden Holtby/Caps reunion at the deadline, well... the Stars may not be so eager to part with him after Anton Khudobin underwent hip surgery. [NBCSW]
- With Lars Eller still stuck in Vancouver, the Caps recalled forward Mike Vecchione from the Bears. [Caps]
- Finally, happy 51st birthday to David Harlock, happy 44th to Brian Willsie, and happy 40th to Louis Robitaille, and raise a glass to the memory of Roger Crozier, who would have been 80 years old today.
