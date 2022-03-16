 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips: 767 for 8

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Ovechkin makes history and AJF gets his first as the Caps topple the Isles in the shootout, and more.

By Becca H
/ new
New York Islanders v Washington Capitals Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Jagr issued his congratulations... and what we hope was a joke about coming back to challenge Ovechkin. Stay away, Jaromir.
  • Slightly overshadowed but also worth celebrating was the fact that Axel Jonsson-Fjallby picked up his first career goal last night...
  • ...and was rewarded with the traditional postgame shaving-cream-to-the-face moment from resident shaving cream distributor Tom Wilson.
  • Last night marked the first return to DC for former Cap-turned-Islander/traitor Zdeno Chara, which led to some reflection by some of his old ‘mates. [WHN]
  • A return to health has signaled a return to power-play success for the Caps lately. [NBCSW]
  • How good was the Caps’ recent road trip out west? [S&S]
  • If you were hoping for a Braden Holtby/Caps reunion at the deadline, well... the Stars may not be so eager to part with him after Anton Khudobin underwent hip surgery. [NBCSW]
  • With Lars Eller still stuck in Vancouver, the Caps recalled forward Mike Vecchione from the Bears. [Caps]
  • Finally, happy 51st birthday to David Harlock, happy 44th to Brian Willsie, and happy 40th to Louis Robitaille, and raise a glass to the memory of Roger Crozier, who would have been 80 years old today.

Loading comments...