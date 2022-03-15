Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Islanders Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- A lot of division rivals await the Caps and we break it all down for you in this week’s Snapshots. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s Metro tussle with the Islanders from Vogs, the Isles, NBCSW, AP, FLM, and Peerless, and be sure to swing on by our SB Nation pals over at Lighthouse Hockey for the other side of tonight’s matchup.
- With a three-game winning streak under their belt, the Isles are feeling good these days... let’s see if the Caps can change that, shall we? [Newsday]
- Holding steady at 766 goals, Ovechkin gets another shot at taking sole possession of third all-time against another former coach. [NHL]
- The Caps will be without Lars Eller as the poor guy once again tested positive on the road and is stuck in Vancouver. Oy. [WaPo, NBCSW]
- With Eller in isolation, Connor McMichael took over third-line center duties as the team returned to the ice for practice yesterday. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Hear from the coach and some of the team after yesterday’s skate. [Caps video (Laviolette, Wilson, Backstrom, Caps365)]
- Speaking of McMichael, his performance may not be meeting expectations for some, but patience is key - because the goods are there. [NoVa Caps]
- Deadline dreams and trade wishes for the Caps and their 31 NHL pals. [S&S, The Score]
- What are GM Brian MacLellan’s five best trades? [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps’ recent road trip has kicked off March on a strong note, and may have reawakened their offense. [THW]
- Handing out some third-quarter grades for the Caps. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps are movin’ on up in these power rankings. [PHT]
- Finally, happy 69th birthday to Blair Stewart, happy 43rd to Jean-Francois Fortin, happy 41st to Tyler Sloan and happy 40th to Dave Steckel!
