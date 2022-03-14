Monday Caps Clips

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Anthony Mantha sat down to talk about his recovery from shoulder surgery, the trade that brought him to Washington, getting ready for the playoffs and more. [NHL]
- Alex Ovechkin and Jaromir Jagr are currently tied for third-most goals in NHL history, but their careers are linked through the Capitals’ organization as well. [WaPo ($)]
- Zach Fucale recorded his third consecutive shutout last night, setting a franchise record as the Hershey Bears beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Would trading for Braden Holtby make sense for the Capitals? [S+S]
- Caps prospect Bear Hughes notched his first career WHL hatty this weekend to cap off a six-point game. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 42nd birthday to Joe Motzko!
Loading comments...