Saturday Caps Clips: Kuz-hats-off

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s overtime win from us, Caps video (Laviolette, Kuznetsov/Eller, recap), NHL, AP, CP, Sportsnet, WaPo, NBCSW, Vancouver Sun, NoVa Caps, WHN, RMNB, and Nucks Misconduct.
- Bruce Boudreau was hoping Alex Ovechkin would get #767 in Edmonton, for good reason - the Caps’ captain relishes scoring on his old coach (and has done it often). [NBCSW]
- Polar opposites, but together they are the greatest duo to ever take the ice in DC. [WaPo]
- One half of that phenomenal duo hit 1000 career points earlier this week, and there’s no better way to describe his path to that milestone than quiet excellence. [NBCSW]
- Last weekend’s PWHPA showcase at Medstar was a great sign for the growth of women’s hockey in general and in the DC area - but there’s still work to be done. [WHN]
- As the trade deadline draws ever closer, the Caps are supposedly in the running for a couple of Western Conference forwards... [NoVa Caps, WHN]
- ...and the Marc-Andre Fleury-to-DC discussion continues, although it probably wouldn’t make sense from the Caps’ side of things. [S&S]
- Should we be concerned about a steady decline in possession stats for the Caps? [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 54th birthday to Tyler Larter, and happy 45th to Brent Johnson!
