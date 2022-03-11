The Noon Number: Ovi vs. BB

9 - Number of goals scored by Alex Ovechkin against teams coached by Bruce Boudreau since Boudreau’s departure from DC back in 2011. The two have faced off 13 times since, during Boudreau’s stops in Anaheim, Minnesota and Vancouver, with Ovechkin posting an overall stat line of 9-9-18 in those games (including a three-goal, four-point performance against Bruce’s Wild back in 2017).
Luckily Ovechkin’s old bench boss knows what to expect when facing his former young gun (via NHL.com):
“He’s going to look at me tomorrow and he’s going to go, ‘I’m going to score tonight,’” Boudreau said. “You know he’s going to do that. It’s tough because he’s one of the greatest players of all time. It’s tough to stop one of the greatest players of all time. So we just hope to try to contain him and see where it goes.”
Loading comments...