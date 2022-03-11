Friday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Canucks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s visit to Vancouver from Vogs, NBCSW, Vancouver Sun, AP, Peerless, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Nucks Misconduct for the other side of tonight’s late-night battle.
- Happy Pride Night, Vancouver fans! [Canucks]
- A few leftovers from Wednesday night’s overtime loss in Edmonton. [Caps, S&S, RMNB]
- Alex Ovechkin’s quest for third overall on the all-time goal-scoring list hasn’t just been fun for fans and his teammates - even his opponents are watching in wonder. [NHL]
- With the trade deadline just over a week away, here’s a look at 36 potential trade candidates who could be on the move. [Sportsnet]
- Elizabeth Mantha, Anthony’s big sis, continues to make history as she followed up her groundbreaking AHL stint by becoming the first woman to officiate in the QMJHL. [Gazette]
- Learn more about Nic and Paige Dowd’s ongoing efforts to ensure families impacted by sensory sensitivities can still enjoy hockey games. [NHLPA]
- Finally, happy 55th birthday to Bill Houlder!
