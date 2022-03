3 - Number of Capitals players who have scored both a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the same game over the last ten years, with Tom Wilson becoming the latest to do so in last night’s loss. Wilson joins Alex Ovechkin, who accomplished the feat earlier this season, and T.J. Oshie, who did it back in 2016.

Wilson and Ovechkin are two of the nine players across the NHL to score both shorthanded and on the power play this season.

(h/t @PR_NHL)