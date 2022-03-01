Tuesday Caps Clips: Coming Up Short Again

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at a week of home games for the good guys. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Wilson/Sheary, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Toronto Sun, Globe & Mail, WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB, and PPP.
- Another. Home. Loss. Who’s more frustrated, the team or the fans who pay good money to watch this crap? [NBCSW, S&S]
- Once again, the Caps’ toughest opponent appeared to be the Caps themselves. [NBCSW]
- After the briefest of conditioning stints in Hershey, Vitek Vanecek was back to play back-up for - and then to replace - Ilya Samsonov last night. [Caps, NBCSW]
- The Caps had the gall to do whatever that was on the night of their Black History Month, featuring DC legend Neal Henderson and Caps’ alum Bill Riley (and his granddaughter Kryshanda, a budding hockey star in her own right). [CTV, WUSA9, NoVa Caps]
- The biggest need for the Capitals at the deadline is a forward. At least for today. Tomorrow, it’ll probably change. [S&S]
- The Caps have done a great job gathering points when they pick up the first goal, but they’ve struggled when having to play catch-up. [THW]
- There was a tiny bit of good news yesterday, and that was the update of Anthony Mantha in a regular jersey at practice. [WHN]
- The NHL and the IIHF have both condemned Russia’s actions and both are taking action against the country’s hockey program. [ESPN, NBCSW, Sportsnet]
- Rankings of power. [The Score]
- Finally, happy birthday to Brian Sutherby, who turns the big 4-0 today!
