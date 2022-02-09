The Noon Number: Incomplete Games

85.4 - Percentage of games this season in which the Caps have used only one goalie, the fourth-lowest rate in club history. Whether due to injury or poor play, Peter Laviolette has had to go to his bullpen for a relief netminder seven times in 48 games, including all three so far in February. As a point of reference, that’s the same number of in-game goalie switches the 2017-18 Caps made in 82 games, and is three or four more than they’ve needed in the three intervening seasons.

Here are the top- and bottom-five Caps seasons in terms of goalie complete game percentage: