Wednesday Caps Clips: Hockey Stinks

Your savory breakfast links:
- We need to talk about the power play. Again. It’s that bad. And this was written before last night’s game. [Rink]
- Sneaking a peek at some potential wingers the Caps might decide to target ahead of the upcoming deadline. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Jensen/Backstrom, Dowd/Hathaway, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Peerless, NoVa Caps, WHN, RMNB, and the Cannon.
- News and notes from yesterday’s pregame skate, where Ovechkin returned, and the power play got a shake-up (that lasted about two minutes in the game). [Caps, video (Laviolette, Rinkside Update/Hathaway), NHL, TSN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps]
- Vitek Vanecek was also placed on the IR with that upper-body injury, so that’s fun. [WHN]
- Meanwhile Brett Leason is headed back to Hershey. [Caps]
- Looking at how each of the Metropolitan teams stack up at the midway point of the season. [THN]
- How do Peter Laviolette’s Capitals compare to Todd Reirden’s Capitals? [S&S]
- Breaking down the two biggest issues facing the Caps after the break... only two? [NBCSW]
- The Caps need more from their role players down the stretch (although one could argue they need a lot more from their stars, as well). [THW]
- Finally, happy 62nd birthday to Neil Sheehy, happy 27th to Andre Burakovsky, and happy 20th to Hendrix Lapierre!
