Wednesday Caps Clips: Hockey Stinks

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps let another one slip away against the visiting Jackets, the power play is REALLY bad, more roster moves took place and more.

By Becca H
Columbus Blue Jackets v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • We need to talk about the power play. Again. It’s that bad. And this was written before last night’s game. [Rink]
  • Sneaking a peek at some potential wingers the Caps might decide to target ahead of the upcoming deadline. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Jensen/Backstrom, Dowd/Hathaway, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Peerless, NoVa Caps, WHN, RMNB, and the Cannon.
  • News and notes from yesterday’s pregame skate, where Ovechkin returned, and the power play got a shake-up (that lasted about two minutes in the game). [Caps, video (Laviolette, Rinkside Update/Hathaway), NHL, TSN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps]
  • Vitek Vanecek was also placed on the IR with that upper-body injury, so that’s fun. [WHN]
  • Meanwhile Brett Leason is headed back to Hershey. [Caps]
  • Looking at how each of the Metropolitan teams stack up at the midway point of the season. [THN]
  • How do Peter Laviolette’s Capitals compare to Todd Reirden’s Capitals? [S&S]
  • Breaking down the two biggest issues facing the Caps after the break... only two? [NBCSW]
  • The Caps need more from their role players down the stretch (although one could argue they need a lot more from their stars, as well). [THW]
  • Finally, happy 62nd birthday to Neil Sheehy, happy 27th to Andre Burakovsky, and happy 20th to Hendrix Lapierre!

